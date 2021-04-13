Midland Health pausing administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health has announced that it is pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as the Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration review reports of rare but dangerous blood clots.

Six cases of patients developing blood clots after receiving a J&J vaccine have been reported. As of Tuesday, more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States alone with no or only mild side effects.

According to a release, Midland Health has administered 500 doses of the J&J vaccine through Premier Family Care and other community outreach, including homebound vaccination efforts.

Midland Health states that anyone who has received the J&J vaccine that develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of the vaccine being administered should contact their health care provider or call 68-Nurse for further advice.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.