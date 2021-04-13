Mass vaccination site at Midland County Horseshoe ending on April 30

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The mass vaccination site at the Midland County Horseshoe will be coming to a close at the end of this month.

Midland Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Meyers announced Tuesday morning that the mass vaccination site would end on April 30.

Meyers says that Midland Health will be working with United Supermarkets on vaccine distribution once the site is closed.

You can still schedule yourself to receive a vaccination at the Midland County Horseshoe here.

