Advertisement

Mass vaccination site at Midland County Horseshoe ending on April 30

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.(CBS7)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The mass vaccination site at the Midland County Horseshoe will be coming to a close at the end of this month.

Midland Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Meyers announced Tuesday morning that the mass vaccination site would end on April 30.

Meyers says that Midland Health will be working with United Supermarkets on vaccine distribution once the site is closed.

You can still schedule yourself to receive a vaccination at the Midland County Horseshoe here.

WATCH: Midland officials are sharing the latest on COVID-19.

Posted by CBS7 News on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avarie Nunez.
Woman charged with intoxication assault in Midland crash
Pleasant Farms shooting leaves one person dead
Nathan Sandoval, 23.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Odessa
Justin Chavez’ literal road to winning San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Junior Shootout began by...
SHOOTING STAR: Andrews teen beats 900 competitors to win $10,000 scholarship
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Texas hover under 3,000
Both male and female minors between the ages of 5 and 12 will be held at the emergency intake...
Judge Terry Johnson says migrant facility in Midland will transition to hold boys and girls as young as five
Permian and Lee begin series between district frontrunners
Permian and Lee begin series between district frontrunners
Two hundred people preregistered to pick up trees of various kinds to plant
Keep Odessa Beautiful hosts ‘Plant a Tree for Hope’ in Sherwood Park