Keep Odessa Beautiful hosts ‘Plant a Tree for Hope’ in Sherwood Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you haven’t noticed, there aren’t many trees in West Texas, but Keep Odessa Beautiful is doing its part to change that.

On Saturday, The organization held its “Plant a Tree for Hope” fair at Sherwood Park. Two hundred people preregistered to pick up trees of various kinds to plant. But not only did they pick up the trees, but they also got a bit of an education on properly planting them.

“We believe that it’s important to have trees, but it’s also just as important—if not more—to know how to plant them and keep them healthy, so they can live a long time,” Keep Odessa Beautiful Director Claudia Ortega said. “This educational fair will help us with that to explain what kind of tree you’re going to get and how to care for it.”

There were numerous reasons why people chose to get a tree at the fair.

“When you talk to some of the citizens and the reason behind why they’re planting a tree, this was very emotional to us last year,” Ortega said. “Because, you know, they’re doing it in memory of someone they lost last year, but it made them feel good about what they were doing. So, this means more than just planting a tree for us.”

Ortega says in all, there will be about four hundred trees given away. Two hundred on Saturday and another two hundred at a later time.

