Judge Terry Johnson says migrant facility in Midland will transition to hold boys and girls as young as five

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Judge Terry Johnson says that HHS transported 500 of the unaccompanied minors held in Midland out of the facility over the weekend, and he says he doesn’t know where they were sent.

Currently, only two minors are in the facility, and both of them are in quarantine with COVID-19.

In the next few days, the converted man camp will transition into housing a new group of migrants.

Both male and female minors between the ages of 5 and 12 will be held at the emergency intake center.

There will also be an additional group of female teens ranging in age from 13 to 17 brought to the facility.

“They’re just kids looking to move on with their life and move on in this journey. We can’t fault them, but we can fault the reason they’re here. The reason they’re here is the policy that’s gone on down on the border,” said Judge Johnson.

The situation in Midland County and at the border has constantly been evolving since the beginning of March.

Today, the U.S. agreed with Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico to increase security at those countries’ borders.

Congressman August Pfluger says he believes this is a step in the right direction, but more action needs to be taken.

“That is what will stop the flow of illegal immigrants, including children, who are housed in Midland. You look at these policies are there are multiple steps that need to be taken. They’re still not doing enough. This is a good step in the right direction, but not enough,” said Congressman Pfluger.

Increased border security means fewer migrants making the journey to the u.s. which could lead to the closing of emergency intake facilities.

With more unaccompanied minors arriving this week, it’s unclear if Midland’s site will close anytime soon.

“I’ve sent vice president Kamala Harris a letter asking her to come to Midland, Texas to see the emergency center and to go to the border and take account for herself how impactful this crisis really is, how massive it is and the fact that it’s impacting every aspect of Texans daily lives,” said Congressman Pfluger.

Judge Johnson didn’t say how many more minors are expected to come into the facility or when they’ll arrive.

