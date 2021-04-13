Advertisement

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Texas hover under 3,000

Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State data shows the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Texas has been hovering under 3,000 so far this month, the lowest levels since June, according to data from the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday that there were 2,823 people hospitalized on Sunday, the most recent day data was available.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the rolling average number of daily new cases reporter over the past two weeks in Texas has decreased by 12%.

State officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

