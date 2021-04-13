Advertisement

First time ever: Greenwood Indoor Drumline makes WGI World Championships

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Greenwood Indoor Drumline is on a roll!

The drumline is making history by advancing on to the Winter Guard International World Championships, virtually.

Students at Greenwood High School and James R. Brooks Middle School are marching to a new candace.

This past week the drumline became the only one in West Texas to make the WGI world championships.

“We have never entered a WGI competition ever, like in the history of our drumline, and we ended up qualifying for our first contest,” said Gabe Hernandez, Percussion Director.

Over the past months, the drumline has been putting in six to seven hours of rehearsals each week, and last week, they finished in the top 6 across the nation.

Senior drumline member Maggie Brockman said she’s impressed with the line’s success and never worked harder.

“It’s truly a treasure to my heart. It’s a feeling like no other to get to succeed as far as we have,” said Brockman. “But mainly because it’s alongside people that you just truly care about and love.”

Sunday night, the drumline recorded its last performance video in front of the school and the community to see.

Percussion Director Gabe Hernandez said despite all the challenges the students dealt with during covid-19, he’s proud of them.

“Man, I am a softy. You know, every time we perform now, I am just in tears because my job is very unique within our school district. I get to see these kids for seven years. I start them as six graders, and I get to see the day they graduate,” said Hernandez.

The Winter Guard International competition is this Saturday, April 17th, and winners will be announced on April 18th.

