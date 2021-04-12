Woman charged with intoxication assault in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police have arrested a woman they say was intoxicated during a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

Alvarie Nunez has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of West Front Street at 5:32 p.m. on Sunday for a crash.

When police arrived, they found a Jeep Wrangler that had rolled.

The driver, identified as Nunez, and two passengers were taken to the hospital. Police say the front passenger and backseat passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the Jeep was traveling eastbound on Front Street when it left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole. The Jeep then went back onto the roadway before it rolled.

All three people in the Jeep at the time were not wearing seat belts.

Police say that Nunez was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested and booked into the Midland County Jail after being released from the hospital.

