West Texas Weather Forecast 4/12

By Craig Stewart
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - April 12: A cold front is moving through the area, bringing gusty north/northeast winds this morning. Winds will remain NE 10-20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph this afternoon. Highs will range from the lower to upper 70s in the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico. Along the Trans Pecos temps will be in the lower to mid 80s with the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting this evening. Showers with isolated T-storms will be possible through the work week.

