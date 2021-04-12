West Texas hosts first-ever USPSA event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - JJ Racaza might be the best pistol shooter in the world

“I’ve been doing this since around 1988, so 27 years now,” Racaza said.

But it wasn’t always that way.

“I was in The Philippines. I needed to learn how to shoot to be able to defend the family.”

Eventually, Racaza and his infectious smile made it to the United States. But the financial toll of moving to the U.S. kept Racaza off the range until the late 90s.

“In ’99, we were able to start again,” he said. “Since then, I haven’t stopped.”

‘Haven’t stopped’ is right. Racaza has won so much, he can’t keep count. When asked how many tournaments and championships he’s won, he couldn’t come up with a number.

“Uh, a few. I don’t know exactly,” he said.

That’s why having him at the 2021 Team Motley Dragons Cup is so notable. It’s the first-ever United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) event held in West Texas. It drew many of the world’s top shooters – and not just men. Participants included world and national champion shooter Jessie Harrison.

“Women are some of the best shooters because it’s a finite thing,” Harrison said. “To press the trigger is very finite. Everything else is a gross motor skill. Pressing the trigger is a finite skill. So, women are better at finite things; men are better at gross.”

In all, around 300 people from Alaska to Connecticut competed in the event.

It’s something local gun sport enthusiasts like Kimm Barry hope can raise the area’s profile among shooters.

“Having these guys come in and give us such positive feedback, you know, hopefully, we can turn this into a match that is an annual match where we’re drawing those shooters in from all over,” she said.

With an array of unique courses, the event has drawn great reviews

“It’s been a great challenge,” Racaza said. “They’ve done a really good job.”

“This is a great warmup for some nationals we have coming up,” Harrison added.

Barry hopes it helps draw more attention – and more people – into the sport. So, maybe one day, West Texas can supply its own Jessie Harrison or JJ Racaza.

