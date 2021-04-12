Advertisement

Spotlight on SIDE Bar & Grill

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa is asking for your vote to help name the best new business in the downtown area.

Twelve businesses were nominated, and we’re working with Downtown Odessa to highlight each one.

Shane Battis was joined by John Herriage, the owner of SIDE Bar & Grill.

SIDE Bar & Grill is located at 415 North Grant Avenue.

Click here to vote on your new favorite business in Downtown Odessa.

