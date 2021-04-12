Pleasant Farms shooting leaves one person dead

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person is dead and a suspect is behind bars following a shooting in Pleasant Farms on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Pablo Melendez, 25.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Papaw and Bonanza at 1:22 a.m.

When the deputies arrived, they found a man, identified as Melendez, who had been shot and killed inside of a vehicle.

Deputies later arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office says that their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

