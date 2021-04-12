Advertisement

Odessans remember coronavirus victims a year after pandemic begins

Hospital and church leaders brought prayer and comfort to families still grieving the friends...
Hospital and church leaders brought prayer and comfort to families still grieving the friends and family they’ve lost since the pandemic started.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Friends and family came together at Odessa’s Memorial Park to remember and pray for the Odessans who we’ve lost to the coronavirus throughout the past year.

Leaders from our hospitals reflected on this difficult year so many people have had to endure as hundreds of loved ones were taken away by the virus.

Among the crowd was Sulema Duran whose father, Jose Quezada, died from the virus in October.

She said his symptoms escalated quickly when he caught covid and he died a month later.

“Like two days, three days later he had my brother take him to the hospital because he couldn’t breathe.” she said. “They took him, and he didn’t come out after. They had him in there under observation and as days went by, he just got worse and worse.”

Her family brought a portrait of Quezada and all of them wore shirts bearing photos of him.

“That’s me kissing my dad’s hand,” Duran said pointing at her shirt. “Holding his hand.”

Duran says her father had a heart of gold and she’ll always treasure the times they spent together laughing and joking around.

Although it’s difficult to find peace after he was taken away so suddenly, Duran says memorials like this one are a comfort to her family as they all know the community has people like Quezada in their hearts.

“I mean of course it brings tears to our eyes and I’m pretty sure we weren’t the only ones, but it helps,” Duran said. “It really did.”

Members of First Connection Christian Church rang bells for each week since the first patient died and other families like Duran’s bowed their heads remembering all who have been lost.

