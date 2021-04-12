Odessa Regional Medical Center reopens for visitors

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center is reopening its facility to visitors on Monday.

According to a release, visitors for patients with COVID-19 will still be restricted, but the facility will be open for all other patients during visiting hours.

ORMC’s visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

“Decreasing positivity rates and hospitalization rates in our community related to COVID-19, as well as more people receiving the vaccine, makes us feel more comfortable opening up for visitation. It is also the right move for our patients and their families,” said Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center.”

Visitors are required to self-screen upon entering the facility and wear a mask at all times.

