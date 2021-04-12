Odessa firefighter suffers minor injuries battling house fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A firefighter with Odessa Fire Rescue was injured while fighting a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Odessa, firefighters with Odessa Fire Rescue were called o the 900 block of Honeysuckle at 4:30 p.m. for a report of a house on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a home completely engulfed in flames while parts of a nearby vacant home had also caught on fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital before being released.

The home and a shed on the property were declared a total loss. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

