Advertisement

Lee High School wins safe driving competition

Lee students awarded $1,500 for winning Safe2Save driving contest
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lee High School students are celebrating after taking the long road to become safer drivers.

Lee High School students were presented with a $1,500 check as a reward for racking up the most safe driving points in a competition between other area schools.

Safe2Save partnered with the Permian Road Safety Coalition and Shell to track days of undistracted driving between January and March, and then hand out cash rewards to students.

All told students between seven West Texas schools drove more than 1,000 days completely undistracted and they earned $25,000 worth of prizes for their commitment to safety.

Andrews High School also won the competition for the small school division.

Congratulations to all of these safe young drivers!

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avarie Nunez.
Woman charged with intoxication assault in Midland crash
Nathan Sandoval, 23.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Odessa
Pleasant Farms shooting leaves one person dead
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw undergoes emergency surgery on ‘good eye’
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Latest News

Trees awaiting to be planted
Keep Odessa Beautiful hosts ‘Plant a Tree for Hope’ in Sherwood Park
Bridge on I-20 Closed
Cotton Flat Bridge over I-20 closed
Bridge on I-20 Closed
Bridge on I-20 Closed
SIDE Bar & Grill in Downtown Odessa.
Spotlight on SIDE Bar & Grill