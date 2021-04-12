Lee High School wins safe driving competition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lee High School students are celebrating after taking the long road to become safer drivers.

Lee High School students were presented with a $1,500 check as a reward for racking up the most safe driving points in a competition between other area schools.

Safe2Save partnered with the Permian Road Safety Coalition and Shell to track days of undistracted driving between January and March, and then hand out cash rewards to students.

All told students between seven West Texas schools drove more than 1,000 days completely undistracted and they earned $25,000 worth of prizes for their commitment to safety.

Andrews High School also won the competition for the small school division.

Congratulations to all of these safe young drivers!

