Cotton Flat Bridge over I-20 closed

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cotton Flat Bridge over I-20 is closed after an oversized load hit the bridge.

The driver of that vehicle left the scene after the crash.

Both the bridge and the eastbound passing lane of I-20 will be closed until they can be inspected and repairs are made.

TX-DOT tells any witnesses to the crash to call the police.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.