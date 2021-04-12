Cotton Flat Bridge over I-20 closed
An oversized load hit the Cotton Flat Bridge, then the driver fled the scene
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cotton Flat Bridge over I-20 is closed after an oversized load hit the bridge.
The driver of that vehicle left the scene after the crash.
Both the bridge and the eastbound passing lane of I-20 will be closed until they can be inspected and repairs are made.
TX-DOT tells any witnesses to the crash to call the police.
