Advertisement

Cotton Flat Bridge over I-20 closed

An oversized load hit the Cotton Flat Bridge, then the driver fled the scene
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cotton Flat Bridge over I-20 is closed after an oversized load hit the bridge.

The driver of that vehicle left the scene after the crash.

Both the bridge and the eastbound passing lane of I-20 will be closed until they can be inspected and repairs are made.

TX-DOT tells any witnesses to the crash to call the police.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avarie Nunez.
Woman charged with intoxication assault in Midland crash
Nathan Sandoval, 23.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Odessa
Pleasant Farms shooting leaves one person dead
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw undergoes emergency surgery on ‘good eye’
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Latest News

Trees awaiting to be planted
Keep Odessa Beautiful hosts ‘Plant a Tree for Hope’ in Sherwood Park
Bridge on I-20 Closed
Bridge on I-20 Closed
Lee wins Safe2Save Competition
Lee High School wins safe driving competition
SIDE Bar & Grill in Downtown Odessa.
Spotlight on SIDE Bar & Grill