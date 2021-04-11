Advertisement

Biden sees ‘win’ for US in electric vehicle battery deal

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., Sunday, March 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia, a person briefed on the matter said. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation reached the settlement, ending the need for Biden to intervene in the dispute, the person said Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the companies had not announced the settlement. No details were available.

The U.S. International Trade Commission decided in February that SK stole 22 trade secrets from LG Energy, and that SK should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

The decision could have left Ford and Volkswagen scrambling for batteries as they both roll out additional electric vehicle models. SK has contracts to make batteries for an electric Ford F-150 pickup truck and an electric Volkswagen SUV.

The commission said SK could supply batteries to Ford Motor Co. for four years and to Volkswagen AG for two years.

The decision jeopardized a $2.6 billion battery factory that SK is building in Commerce, Georgia.

Politicians were calling on Biden to overrule the commission’s decision. Biden had until Sunday night to make a decision.

Biden said in a statement Sunday that building electric vehicles and the batteries needed for them is an important part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

“We need a strong, diversified and resilient U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain, so we can supply the growing global demand for these vehicles and components — creating good-paying jobs here at home, and laying the groundwork for the jobs of tomorrow. Today’s settlement is a positive step in that direction,” Biden said.

___

Krisher reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Juardo Wanted
U.S. Marshals Service looking for fugitive Guadalupe Juardo after he fled authorities in Midland standoff
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
16-year-old charged with murder in Midland stabbing
Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw undergoes emergency surgery on ‘good eye’
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1976 file photo, Ramsey Clark, Democratic candidate for the...
Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93
A tense armed barricade situation at the Kahala Resort & Hotel in Honolulu continues Saturday...
Lockdown, barricade at Honolulu resort started with shots fired through hotel room door
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap
During the traffic stop, the police officers drew their guns, pointed them at the man and used...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit filed over Va. police stop, pepper spray seen in body cam footage