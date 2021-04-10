U.S. Marshals Service looking for fugitive Guadalupe Juardo after he fled authorities in Midland standoff

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Guadalupe Juardo after fleeing from law enforcement in the 1900 Block of English in Midland, Texas. He is wanted for Federal Supervised Release Violation-Possession of a Weapon by Felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers.

