Advertisement

U.S. Marshals Service looking for fugitive Guadalupe Juardo after he fled authorities in Midland standoff

Guadalupe Juardo fled from law enforcement in the 1900 Block of English in Midland, Texas
Guadalupe Juardo Wanted
Guadalupe Juardo Wanted(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Guadalupe Juardo after fleeing from law enforcement in the 1900 Block of English in Midland, Texas. He is wanted for Federal Supervised Release Violation-Possession of a Weapon by Felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
16-year-old charged with murder in Midland stabbing
The 39-year-old picked up a strain of the coronavirus from Brazil and now he can't breathe...
Odessa triathlete in coma after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police: 1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Texas business

Latest News

Lee Rebels run-rule rival Midland
Permian and Odessa High compete in regional gymnastics meet
The annual airshow will be held the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
High Sky Wing looking to make annual AIRSHO free to everyone
Midland College baseball
Midland College beats rival Odessa College twice behind big days from local players