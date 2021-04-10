U.S. Marshals Service looking for fugitive Guadalupe Juardo after he fled authorities in Midland standoff
Guadalupe Juardo fled from law enforcement in the 1900 Block of English in Midland, Texas
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Guadalupe Juardo after fleeing from law enforcement in the 1900 Block of English in Midland, Texas. He is wanted for Federal Supervised Release Violation-Possession of a Weapon by Felon.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers.
