Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw undergoes emergency surgery on ‘good eye’

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw recently had emergency surgery on his “good eye” to fix a detaching retina and says he will be “off the grid” for the next few weeks while he heals.

In a statement posted on both Facebook and Twitter, Crenshaw said:

“This is a terrifying prognosis for someone with one good eye, and the nature of the injuries I sustained in Afghanistan. Anyone who knows the history of my injuries knows that I don’t have a ‘good eye,’ but half a good eye. The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina. It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what happened.”

Crenshaw said he noticed dark, blurry spots in vision and went to an ophthalmologist to get it checked out. It was there he received his diagnosis.

In 2012, During his third deployment as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan, Crenshaw was injured by an IED, losing his right eye and sustaining damage in his left. He was elected to the House of Representatives as the congressman from Texas 2nd Congressional District in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020.

