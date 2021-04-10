Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.(MGN Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

The infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning, said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up. There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event,” Baimbridge said.

Investigators initially could not locate the gun used in the shooting but found it later inside the vehicle that family members had used to take the infant to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
16-year-old charged with murder in Midland stabbing
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash
Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy discontinued
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police: 1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Texas business
Guadalupe Juardo Wanted
U.S. Marshals Service looking for fugitive Guadalupe Juardo after he fled authorities in Midland standoff

Latest News

Lee Rebels run-rule rival Midland
Permian and Odessa High compete in regional gymnastics meet
The annual airshow will be held the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
High Sky Wing looking to make annual AIRSHO free to everyone
Midland College baseball
Midland College beats rival Odessa College twice behind big days from local players