Permian and Odessa High compete in regional gymnastics meet

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The gymnasts from Permian and Odessa High schools competed in the regional meet on Friday.

The girls and boys teams from both schools are competing with squads from San Angelo, Lubbock, El Paso and Abilene. The top teams advance to the state meet.

Competition continues Saturday. The girls start at 10 a.m., with the boys following at 1 p.m.

Watch the video above to see the gymnastic action and hear from one of Permian’s athletes.

