MISD to hold community stakeholders meetings

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey will host community stakeholder meetings to get feedback on the district, from the people who live there.

Ramsey wants to hear what community members view as Midland ISD’s strengths and challenges.

The first meeting will take place on April 14th, at Emerson Elementary.

Four public stakeholders meetings are currently scheduled.

All meetings will begin at 5:30 and are expected to last about an hour.

See below for the full schedule of meetings:

April 14th at Emerson Elementary

April 22nd at Franks Elementary

April 27th at Greathouse Elementary

May 3rd at South Elementary

