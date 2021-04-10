Midland’s Rays of Hope Grief Center shows off renovations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Rays of Hope is the community outreach of hospice of Midland.

Their mission is to meet the unique needs of grieving children and their families after death, divorce or other difficult situations.

The center works through trained volunteers from the local community, and thanks the community for helping with the renovations.

“We do peer support groups. We’re not counseling or therapy but we do put kids with other kids around the same age who have been through similar losses,” Katelyn Workman, M. Ed. said. “They learn how to cope with their grief, and learn how to express themselves.”

Rays of Hope offers their services free of charge to the community.

