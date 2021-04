ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College baseball team defeated rival Odessa College 15-13 and 10-2 on Friday at Wrangler Field.

The two teams play again at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at Midland’s Christensen Stadium.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Friday’s Game 1.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.