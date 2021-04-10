Advertisement

High Sky Wing looking to make annual AIRSHO free to everyone

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For too long, most of the planes at the high sky wing in midland have sat idle. The organization’s annual airshow was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the propellors are scheduled to turn again soon.

“This year, we’re on go.” AIRSHO Director Genna Linebarger said. “It’s going to be September 11th and 12th.”

Linebarger has been the AIRSHO director for the past 10 years. She knows this year’s show – and date – hold a special place in the hearts of Americans.

“That will be the 20th anniversary of 9/11. So, we want to give back to the community.”

Giving back includes doing something the airshow hasn’t done in the past: make the airshow free to everyone. But accounting for things like fuel and maintenance for planes, as well as concessions and portapotties for guests adds up quickly. So, High Sky is asking for the community’s help.

“For every event we put on, of course, we have a budget, and we have to meet that budget goal,” Linebarger said. “Donations are a major portion of that.”

High Sky is asking that 100 individuals or businesses donate $2,500 to raise the $250,000 to put on a full airshow.

“Depending on the amount that’s raised, is the number of aircraft we can bring in,” Linebarger said.

The goal might seem lofty, but Linebarger believes High Sky will get the necessary donations to make this AIRSHO the best one yet.

“We’re very hopeful and confident that we can reach the goal we’re looking for.”

