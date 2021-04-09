Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 4/9

By Craig Stewart
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - APRIL 4: A Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 pm CDT / Noon MDT / Until 10 pm CDT / 9 MDT this evening. Relative humidity as low as 4%. Winds: W/NW 20-25 mph with higher gusts across the plains, northwest 25-35 mph in the mountains with higher gusts. Fire Danger: critical to extreme. Mostly sunny this afternoon with temps near 90 into the lower 90s.

