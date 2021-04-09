Advertisement

West Texas Food Bank & Keep Midland Beautiful holding Earth Day festival

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank and Keep Midland Beautiful are partnering for a community Earth Day festival later this month.

The festival will be held at the West Texas Food Bank’s Midland Facility on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the festival, you will be able to learn more about the West Texas environment from local gardeners, naturalists and Parks and Wildlife specialists.

The facility is located at 1601 Westcliff Drive.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 39-year-old picked up a strain of the coronavirus from Brazil and now he can't breathe...
Odessa triathlete in coma after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
16-year-old charged with murder in Midland stabbing
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police: 1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Texas business

Latest News

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Back to Business mixer on Thursday.
Midland Hispanic Chamber announces return of Mex-Tex Family Fiesta
West Texas Food Bank & Keep Midland Beautiful holding Earth Day festival
West Texas Food Bank & Keep Midland Beautiful holding Earth Day festival