West Texas Food Bank & Keep Midland Beautiful holding Earth Day festival

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank and Keep Midland Beautiful are partnering for a community Earth Day festival later this month.

The festival will be held at the West Texas Food Bank’s Midland Facility on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the festival, you will be able to learn more about the West Texas environment from local gardeners, naturalists and Parks and Wildlife specialists.

The facility is located at 1601 Westcliff Drive.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.