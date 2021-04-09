Starlink satellites create line in the sky
Many in awe over the bright line that has swept across the West Texas sky during Wednesday and Thursday night.
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Did you see a bright line in the sky the past couple of nights? Did you wonder what it was?
Many in awe over the beaming line that has crossed the West Texas sky during Wednesday and Thursday night.
Unfortunately, it is not aliens or a rare shooting star. It is actually just a line of Starlink satellites.
If you are curious where they will end up next, or when to see them, check out this link: https://james.darpinian.com/satellites/?special=starlink&fbclid=IwAR1d_FkXqkdWK1scsX3iSI8OcEoMyu96Gjn6kQWJ8dbjHAxfkU0-4gdmRtE
