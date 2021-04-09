Advertisement

Starlink satellites create line in the sky

Many in awe over the bright line that has swept across the West Texas sky during Wednesday and Thursday night.
Many in awe over the bright line that has swept across the West Texas sky during Wednesday and...
Many in awe over the bright line that has swept across the West Texas sky during Wednesday and Thursday night.(Olivia Martinez)
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Did you see a bright line in the sky the past couple of nights? Did you wonder what it was?

Many in awe over the beaming line that has crossed the West Texas sky during Wednesday and Thursday night.

Unfortunately, it is not aliens or a rare shooting star. It is actually just a line of Starlink satellites.

If you are curious where they will end up next, or when to see them, check out this link: https://james.darpinian.com/satellites/?special=starlink&fbclid=IwAR1d_FkXqkdWK1scsX3iSI8OcEoMyu96Gjn6kQWJ8dbjHAxfkU0-4gdmRtE

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 39-year-old picked up a strain of the coronavirus from Brazil and now he can't breathe...
Odessa triathlete in coma after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
Odessa police responded to a shooting at Highland Street and Lindy Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Bryan police identified the suspect in the shooting at Kent Moore as Larry Bollin, 27 of Grimes...
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
Allegations of abuse and neglect are being investigated at migrant holding facilities across...
Criminal investigation underway at Midland migrant facility after allegations of abuse and neglect
Nearly everyone who buys a puppy knows to bring it to the vet for shots. But what might not be...
What dog owners should know about parvovirus as summer approaches
The Marriott Hotel in Downtown Odessa.
Spotlight on Eofficial Enterprises, Inc.