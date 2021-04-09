Advertisement

Spotlight on Simplee Posh Boutique

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa is asking for your vote to help name the best new business in the downtown area.

Twelve businesses were nominated, and we’re working with Downtown Odessa to highlight each one.

Shane Battis was joined by Denise Villa to discuss Simplee Posh Boutique.

Simplee Posh Boutique is located at 516 North Grant Avenue.

Click here to vote on your new favorite business in Downtown Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 39-year-old picked up a strain of the coronavirus from Brazil and now he can't breathe...
Odessa triathlete in coma after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
16-year-old charged with murder in Midland stabbing
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police: 1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Texas business

Latest News

TxDOT advises drivers to slow down or maybe find another route.
Six miles of construction to begin on Business 20 in Midland County
TxDOT advises drivers to slow down or maybe find another route.
Six miles of construction to begin on Business 20 in Midland County
Spotlight on Simplee Posh Boutique
Spotlight on Simplee Posh Boutique
The Empire Barbershop in Downtown Odessa.
Spotlight on Empire Barbershop