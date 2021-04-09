Advertisement

Spotlight on Eofficial Enterprises, Inc.

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa is asking for your vote to help name the best new business in the downtown area.

Twelve businesses were nominated, and we’re working with Downtown Odessa to highlight each one.

Jay Hendricks was joined by Sondra Eoff to discuss Eofficial Enterpresises, Inc.

Eofficial was started to open the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center and the Starbucks in the downtown area.

Click here to vote on your new favorite business in Downtown Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 39-year-old picked up a strain of the coronavirus from Brazil and now he can't breathe...
Odessa triathlete in coma after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
Odessa police responded to a shooting at Highland Street and Lindy Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Nearly everyone who buys a puppy knows to bring it to the vet for shots. But what might not be...
What dog owners should know about parvovirus as summer approaches
Nearly everyone who buys a puppy knows to bring it to the vet for shots. But what might not be...
What dog owners should know about parvovirus as summer approaches
Spotlight on Eofficial Enterprises, Inc.
Spotlight on Eofficial Enterprises, Inc.