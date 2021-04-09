Spotlight on Empire Barbershop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa is asking for your vote to help name the best new business in the downtown area.

Twelve businesses were nominated, and we’re working with Downtown Odessa to highlight each one.

Jay Hendricks was joined by Carlos Villarreal to discuss Empire Barbershop.

Empire Barbershop is located at 120 East 8th Street.

Click here to vote on your new favorite business in Downtown Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.