Six miles of construction to begin on Business 20 in Midland County

By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

If you take Business-20 for your daily commute, you might want to give yourself some extra time.

Next week, TxDOT is starting work to rehabilitate six miles between I-20 and Fairgrounds Road in Midland County.

They’ll also be adding traffic signals at the intersection of Business 20 and East Loop 250.

As always, TxDOT reminds you to slow down in any work zones and obey all traffic signs.

