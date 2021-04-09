Advertisement

Odessa police asking for public’s help with cold case murder

Odessa police are looking to identify this man in connection with last year's deadly stabbing.
Odessa police are looking to identify this man in connection with last year's deadly stabbing.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in a 2020 murder.

Back on April 17, 2020, Odessa police officers were called to the 2500 block of North Tom Green for a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a victim who was identified as 52-year-old Eddie Hernandez Palma. Palma was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Palma was stabbed by a male suspect, who has not been identified.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or vehicle shown below is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The person of interest was driving a silver Toyota Prius with paper tags and a spare tire on the front right.

Odessa police say the suspect was driving a silver Toyota Prius with paper tags and a spare...
Odessa police say the suspect was driving a silver Toyota Prius with paper tags and a spare tire on the front right.(Odessa Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 39-year-old picked up a strain of the coronavirus from Brazil and now he can't breathe...
Odessa triathlete in coma after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
16-year-old charged with murder in Midland stabbing
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police: 1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Texas business

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash
United Supermarkets and Market Street are holding a Shop & Share fundraiser event for Autism...
Market Street kicks off Autism Awareness Month with fundraiser
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
The non-profit makes high-end protective gear that provides additional all-day armor against...
Shield616 holds informational meeting for better protective gear
Shield616 holds informational meeting for better protective gear
Shield616 holds informational meeting for better protective gear