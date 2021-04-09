Odessa police asking for public’s help with cold case murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in a 2020 murder.

Back on April 17, 2020, Odessa police officers were called to the 2500 block of North Tom Green for a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a victim who was identified as 52-year-old Eddie Hernandez Palma. Palma was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Palma was stabbed by a male suspect, who has not been identified.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or vehicle shown below is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The person of interest was driving a silver Toyota Prius with paper tags and a spare tire on the front right.

