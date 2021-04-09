Midland Hispanic Chamber announces return of Mex-Tex Family Fiesta

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Back to Business mixer on Thursday.

Midlanders were able to network in person and get to know the members of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce also announced the return of the Cesar Ornelas Law Mex-Tex Family Fiesta fundraiser.

The event is scheduled to be held on June 12 at the new Centennial Park in Midland. It will include family activities, food, live music and more.

