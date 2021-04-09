Market Street kicks off Autism Awareness Month with fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - United Supermarkets and Market Street are working with SHARE to hold a Shop’n Share fundraiser event for Autism Awareness Month.

For those who want to donate, you can simply add any amount of money to your grocery bill at checkout at any United Supermarkets or Market Street location from April 9 through April 21.

This fundraiser will lead up to the annual Autism SHARE Walk/10K Run on April 24.

