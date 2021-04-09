Lance Armstrong’s son charged with sexual assault from 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — According to an arrest warrant in Austin, Texas, the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong has been charged with sexual assault from 2018 when he was 18.

The alleged victim told police in November 2020 she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house.

Because she was 16 at the time, Luke Armstrong is charged with felony sexual assault of a child.

His attorney said the pair were in a consensual relationship and there was no assault. Armstrong was arrested earlier this week and released on bond.

Lance Armstrong won the Tour de France seven times before he was stripped of those titles following revelations he used performance-enhancing drugs for much of his career.

