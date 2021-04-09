Advertisement

Lance Armstrong’s son charged with sexual assault from 2018

This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department...
This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Luke Armstrong, son of cyclist Lance Armstrong, who has been charged with sexual assault stemming from a 2018 incident when he was 18 and the alleged victim was 16.(Austin Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Apr. 9, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — According to an arrest warrant in Austin, Texas, the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong has been charged with sexual assault from 2018 when he was 18.

The alleged victim told police in November 2020 she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house.

Because she was 16 at the time, Luke Armstrong is charged with felony sexual assault of a child.

His attorney said the pair were in a consensual relationship and there was no assault. Armstrong was arrested earlier this week and released on bond.

Lance Armstrong won the Tour de France seven times before he was stripped of those titles following revelations he used performance-enhancing drugs for much of his career.

