DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Midland County on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Kenneth W. Showers, 38, of Grapeland, Texas.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20 seven miles east of Midland at 2:55 p.m.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an F-150.
The driver, identified as Showers, died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Showers was traveling east on the interstate. According to DPS, Showers passed an 18-wheeler on the south shoulder when his truck crossed the roadway and entered the center median where it rolled.
Showers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
