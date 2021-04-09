DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Midland County on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth W. Showers, 38, of Grapeland, Texas.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20 seven miles east of Midland at 2:55 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an F-150.

The driver, identified as Showers, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Showers was traveling east on the interstate. According to DPS, Showers passed an 18-wheeler on the south shoulder when his truck crossed the roadway and entered the center median where it rolled.

Showers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

