Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Friday morning for a 12-year-old Texas boy.

Aaron McBeth was last seen at around 5 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales.

He’s believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.

The boy is 4-foot-10 and weighs 85 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with stripes on the sides and a dark blue ball cap.

Garcia is 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Further details weren’t provided.

