16-year-old charged with murder in Midland stabbing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police have arrested a teen who they say stabbed and killed a man on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Isaias S. Nunez, 20.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 4300 block of Pleasant Drive at 3:03 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Nunez, with multiple stab wounds. Nunez was taken to the hospital.

An investigation revealed that the suspect in the stabbing ran away before police arrived at the scene. Police were eventually able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old teen, and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, at 3 a.m., detectives with the Midland Police Department learned that Nunez had died from his injuries. Police say that the teenager will now be charged with murder.

