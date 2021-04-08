Wildfire closes trails in Chisos area of Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - A wildfire has been reported at Big Bend National Park on Thursday.

According to the National Park Service, the wildfire is located in the Chisos.

All backpacking campsites along the Chisos Trails have been closed, and hikers are urged to return to the trailhead as soon as possible.

The following trails in the High Chisos Mountains have also been closed: Pinnacles, Laguna Meadow, Boot Canyon, and South Rim.

WIndow and Lost Mine Trails remain open at this time.

Smoke reported along the Laguna Meadow Trail near the South Rim in Big Bend National Park. Rangers are en-route to assess the situation. The NPS asks visitors to stay off trails in the high Chisos. Stay tuned here for details as we get them. — Big Bend NPS (@BigBendNPS) April 8, 2021

High Chisos Mountains trails are closed at this time. This includes the Pinnacles, Laguna Meadow, Boot Canyon, South Rim. Window and Lost Mine Trails remain open. — Big Bend NPS (@BigBendNPS) April 8, 2021

Due to the wildfire in the Chisos, all backpacking campsites along the Chisos Trails are closed until further notice. Hikers/backpackers along the Chisos Trails system should return to the trailhead asap. Please be safe. — Big Bend NPS (@BigBendNPS) April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.