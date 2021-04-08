Wildfire closes trails in Chisos area of Big Bend National Park
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - A wildfire has been reported at Big Bend National Park on Thursday.
According to the National Park Service, the wildfire is located in the Chisos.
All backpacking campsites along the Chisos Trails have been closed, and hikers are urged to return to the trailhead as soon as possible.
The following trails in the High Chisos Mountains have also been closed: Pinnacles, Laguna Meadow, Boot Canyon, and South Rim.
WIndow and Lost Mine Trails remain open at this time.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.