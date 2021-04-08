Advertisement

Shield616 holds informational meeting for better protective gear

The non-profit makes high-end protective gear that provides additional all-day armor against...
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -SHIELD616 held an informational meeting at Crossroads Thursday afternoon to discuss the need for better protective gear.

The non-profit makes high-end protective gear that provides additional all-day armor against rifle calibers to keep officers safe on the job.

Each set of armor runs at about two thousand dollars.

Founder and President of shield616, Jake Skifstad, said it’s important for the company to help build relationships with the community and local law enforcement.

“We don’t want to raise funds and have that money disappear, we want those funds to stay right here in the local community. In fact, those that donate will have a chance to come to what we call a vest presentation, and at the first presentation, they get to see their officer receive their gear, and a lot of times, they get to meet that officer for the first time,” said Shifstad.

To participate or donate to SHIELD616, click here.

