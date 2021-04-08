Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Texas business

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Police say one person was killed and four people were wound in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas.

Police said the shooter is not in custody.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters Thursday he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. Buske said the shooter was gone when officers arrived.  

Buske said the shooting took place in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets.

Police were looking for the suspected shooter, James said, but he could not describe that person.

