ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shane Battis was joined by Erin Heard, a member of the Permian Basin Master Gardeners, to discuss their upcoming spring plant sale.

The spring plant sale will be held at Ector County Coliseum Building A on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.