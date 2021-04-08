Advertisement

Odessa Compass girl’s golf captures district title

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Compass girl’s golf team captured the District 5-3A Championship on Wednesday. Additionally, all four team members finished in the top four spots individually.

Jordyn Cruz, Allie Scott, Sierra Dobbs, and Aubrey Stone took home medals, in that order.

On the boy’s side, Compass took second place, behind district champion Coahoma and individual winner Ryan Shifflett.

