Monkeys on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - About five monkeys are on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, including some seen swinging in trees at a cemetery overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Police said they reached out to the Cincinnati Zoo to help round the primates up later Thursday at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street and Enright Avenue.

Officers responded to the area about 10 p.m. Wednesday when residents reported monkey sightings. They have since cleared the scene but intend to return later this morning.

Police said they think they potentially escaped from a private collection at a home.

CPD: Monkeys from a private collection are on the loose and officers confirm they’re actively searching for them.

Last reported location, according to officers was here, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/vTushno86V — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) April 8, 2021

Zero activity here at St. Joseph’s cemetery. @FOX19 — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.