Mobile home catches fire in Odessa

Firefighters battled a mobile home fire on Thursday morning.(City of Odessa)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities responded to a fire in south Odessa on Thursday morning.

According to the City of Odessa, firefighters were called out to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of Drury Lane around 5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single wide mobile home that was completely engulfed.

Firefighters made a forced entry into the home and found that it was vacant. No one was hurt in the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

