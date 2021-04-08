Mobile home catches fire in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities responded to a fire in south Odessa on Thursday morning.

According to the City of Odessa, firefighters were called out to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of Drury Lane around 5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single wide mobile home that was completely engulfed.

Firefighters made a forced entry into the home and found that it was vacant. No one was hurt in the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

