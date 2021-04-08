Advertisement

Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation

Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf says that an ongoing criminal investigation is underway at the migrant facility in Midland after her office and the Sheriff’s Office were faced with allegations.

Nodolf announcement comes hours after Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference where he called on the Biden Administration to close a migrant facility in San Antonio following allegations of sexual assault involving children.

“Midland County Sheriff, David Criner, and Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, echo the governor’s statement that we are now faced with our worst fears,” stated Nodolf in the release.

Nodolf previously shared concerns about the facility in Midland after learning that FBI background checks had been waived for employees.

The Department of Health and Human Services told CBS7 that the checks were waived to allow the sites to be staffed quickly in emergencies.

The HHS still requires the staff to pass public record background checks that rely on individuals providing accurate information about themselves.

