Former Odessa College golfer competing at The Masters this week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The most legendary golf tournament in the world begins Thursday: The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Former Odessa College golfer Abraham Ancer gives West Texans the perfect person to root for.

The 30-year-old Ancer was an All-American for the Wranglers and Coach Paul Chavez.

Ancer is a dual citizen of Mexico and the United States, and played in his first Masters last year. He was neck and neck with the leaders for much of the tournament, ultimately finishing tied for 13th.

This time, he could be ready to break through.

“Oh yeah Abraham Ancer all the way,” Chavez said. “Had some great success last year, so we’re hoping he can get his first PGA Tour victory. No better place than the Masters.”

Masters coverage begins Thursday on ESPN. The third and final rounds can be seen exclusively on CBS7 this Saturday and Sunday.

