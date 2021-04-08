Advertisement

Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Weather forecasters are predicting an above-normal hurricane season this year.

Colorado State University is calling for 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes during the 2021 season.

Current warm sea surface temperatures in the subtropic Atlantic are driving the above-average probability.

Last year’s record-breaking season had 30 named storms. Twelve made landfall in the U.S. and six were classified as major hurricanes. It was the second time in recorded history that the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list.

The seasonal average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will keep with the traditional schedule, starting on June 1 and ending on November 30, despite discussions to move the start of the season to May 15.

CSU has been releasing hurricane forecasts since 1984.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 39-year-old picked up a strain of the coronavirus from Brazil and now he can't breathe...
Odessa triathlete in coma after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
Odessa police responded to a shooting at Highland Street and Lindy Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek
The Waste Control Specialists hazardous waste facility in Andrews County near the Texas-New...
Texas lawmakers want to ban dangerous radioactive waste. The proposal would give a nuclear waste company a big financial break.
The U.S. military is incorporating the use of force-plate technology in an effort to prevent...
New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury
Wildfire closes trails in Chisos area of Big Bend National Park
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed