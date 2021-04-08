Advertisement

DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition

The trooper was shot while pursing an individual suspected of being involved in the Bryan business shooting
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a DPS trooper was shot in Grimes County.

According to DPS, the trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the Bryan business shooting. The trooper remains in serious but stable condition.

Bryan police confirmed that a suspect in the Bryan shooting is now in custody.

A KBTX reporter at the scene witnessed shattered glass and bullet holes in a DPS vehicle. A large police presence remains off FM 39.

Iola ISD was temporarily under a safety hold following the shooting. Parents were asked to remain in their cars while picking up children.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 39-year-old picked up a strain of the coronavirus from Brazil and now he can't breathe...
Odessa triathlete in coma after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
Odessa police responded to a shooting at Highland Street and Lindy Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Midland County DA: Allegations made at Midland migrant facility led to an ongoing criminal investigation
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Nearly everyone who buys a puppy knows to bring it to the vet for shots. But what might not be...
What dog owners should know about parvovirus as summer approaches
The Marriott Hotel in Downtown Odessa.
Spotlight on Eofficial Enterprises, Inc.
Spotlight on Eofficial Enterprises, Inc.
Spotlight on Eofficial Enterprises, Inc.
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police: 1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Texas business